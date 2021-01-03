Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year’s Video
159
0
Prince’s Estate Reportedly Owes The IRS $32 Million In Taxes
238
1
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1099
3
Rylo Rodriguez G.i.h.f.
794
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Brockhampton Teases Brand New Project

Posted By on January 3, 2021

Brockhampton fans have been waiting for some new music.

Brockhampton rose to prominence in 2017 thanks to their Saturation series which received critical praise and fan support. The trilogy was dropped in the span of a year and at the time, it was looking like Brockhampton was about to speedrun superstardom. For the most part, they did although there were some hiccups along the way. In 2019, they released their album Ginger although, since that time, the group has been fairly quiet minus a few singles sprinkled throughout the early stages of 2020.

Now, it seems like Brockhampton is gearing up to release something as they took to Instagram yesterday with a video teaser of what appears to be a brand new project. As you can see in the clip below, there is a computer with two options: new light or old light. Upon clicking New Light, various Brockhampton members appear in video game form, all while a new song is played in the background.

At the end of the video, we get a screen that says “The Light Is Worth The Wait,” which perhaps means the new album is called The Light, although there doesn’t seem to be any concrete information on this.

Either way, Brockhampton is back which is something that will certainly have the Twitter stans excited.

Brockhampton

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year’s Video
159 525 12
0
Prince’s Estate Reportedly Owes The IRS $32 Million In Taxes
238 525 18
1

Recent Stories

Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year’s Video
159
0
Prince’s Estate Reportedly Owes The IRS $32 Million In Taxes
238
1
Drake, Juice WRLD, & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists Of 2020
662
0
Gunna Unveils His Plans For 2021
225
0
Cardi B Protects Kulture From Hearing “WAP”
410
0
More News

Trending Songs

EGOVERT Feat. Smokepurpp Do It!
79
0
Alkaline Deh Suh
93
0
GRIMM Doza New Era
66
0
Big Moochie Grape Freestyle
66
0
Thurz Cents
79
0
RG Feat. Boosie Badazz, Mozzy & $tupid Young Life On The Line (Remix)
106
0
Quando Rondo Issues
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
159
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
397
0
Mama’s Baby
251
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Beyoncé Shares Unseen Footage Of Kids In New Year’s Video
Prince’s Estate Reportedly Owes The IRS $32 Million In Taxes
Drake, Juice WRLD, & NBA Youngboy Are The Most Streamed Artists Of 2020