Brooklyn Zu Members 12 O’Clock & Murdock Have Died

Posted By on August 11, 2021

12 O’Clock and Murdock — Wu-Tang affiliates, Brooklyn Zu members, and cousins of Ol Dirty Bastard — have died.

It has been reported that two members of Ol Dirty Bastard’s Brooklyn Zu crew — 12 O’Clock and Murdock — have passed away, seemingly killed in a shooting that transpired on Tuesday morning, August 10th. 

HipHopDX shared a post by 12 O’Clock’s son Divine Turner, who mourned his father’s death on Instagram. “I’m out of town on business and found out they just murdered my father,” he explains, in a brief clip. “I don’t know what to do.” He elaborates further in a caption. “Sad day for me. They assassinated my father in #Oregon.”

Both 12 O’Clock and Murdock were cousins of Ol Dirty Bastard, and ODB’s son shared a heartfelt Instagram post in thier honor. “Rip To My Older Cousins,” captions Young Dirty Bastard. “Rip 12 ‘O Clock, Rip Murdock. They Were My Fathers Tightest blood Bonds. My Two Older Cousins Was just assassinated. Love Yalllllll. Blood Forever.” 

At this moment, details about the death of 12 O’Clock and Murdock remain relatively scarce. A report from FOX as shared by DX indicates that two men were killed in a shooting in Northeast Portland, with multiple left injured. While the investigation is ongoing, suspects have yet to be identified. 

The pair were frequent collaborators of the late ODB, having made an introduction of sorts on the Return To The 36 Chambers posse cut “Proteck Ya Neck II The Zoo.” In the wake of the sad news, many have taken to social media to show love to the deceased rappers. Rest in peace to Murdock and 12 O’Clock, and condolences to their friends, family, and fans. 

LISTEN: ODB ft Brooklyn Zu – Protect Ya Neck II The Zoo

Via HNHH

