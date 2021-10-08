Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3110
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1548
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Announce Silk Sonic Debut Album Release Date

Posted By on October 8, 2021

Silk Sonic’s debut album will be out next month!

Today marks Bruno Mars‘ thirty-sixth birthday and he decided to celebrate by announcing some huge news to the world, sharing the official release date for Silk Sonic’s debut album.

A few weeks ago, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak joined forces to reveal that they were running behind schedule on their debut album as Silk Sonic, which was announced at the beginning of this year with their single “Leave The Door Open.” The album was initially expected to be released at some point this year, but Mars and .Paak pushed back their plan, announcing that the Silk Sonic debut would only come in 2022. They’re changing gears again, giving out the official release date for An Evening with Silk Sonic, which drops next month.


Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Instead of waiting until next year to drop new music, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak are looking set to face off against Taylor Swift for the #1 album in a few weeks, dropping their debut album as a duo on November 12. This is the same date that Swift will be releasing Red (Taylor’s Version), so it should be a pretty busy week on the charts. Previously, Silk Sonic released the singles “Leave The Door Open” and “Skate.” The former has already amassed over half a billion streams on Spotify.

We’ll keep you posted with more information as the date gets nearer, but let us know if you’re excited for Silk Sonic’s debut album in the comments.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106 525 8
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238 525 18
0

Recent Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
106
0
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
238
0
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album
225
0
Machine Gun Kelly Teases His “Born With Horns” Album: “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
397
0
The Alchemist Admits He Once Thought Ye’s Name Was “Cognac West”
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kodak Black Killing The Rats
40
0
NLE Choppa Another Baby OTW (Pound Cake Remix)
93
0
Zach Zoya Feat. Benny Adam Start Over
53
0
Michael Dion Feat. Rick Ross Can You Hear Me Now?
199
0
Curren$y Feat. Jim Jones The Beach
132
0
Fabolous Gyalis Freestyle
172
0
Bobby Fishscale Feat. Kalan.FrFr Role Models
106
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Angels (RIP Lil Snupe)
185
0
Tay Money “The Assignment” Video
225
0
BbyAfricka Feat. Lil Yachty “Dead To Me” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Durk Praised For “Who Want Smoke??” Verse But He Wants A Lil Baby Verse
Rooga Details How He Ended Up Collaborating With Kanye West On “Donda”
Jameela Jamil Scolds Haters For Downplaying Her Producing Credit On James Blake’s New Album