Bryson Tiller Announces Christmas Project Inspired By Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande

Posted By on November 10, 2021

Bryson Tiller has a brand new Christmas album on the way.

If you’ve been waiting on a new album from Bryson Tiller, you might be waiting a little bit longer. Thankfully, they won’t have to wait that long to hear some new music. The singer is coming through this holiday season with a new Christmas album, inspired by the likes of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Tiller hit up Twitter to reveal that his upcoming project, A Different Christmas will be dropping ahead of Thanksgiving on Nov. 19th.


Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

“Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he wrote on social media, along with the cover art for his upcoming project. “This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. ‘A Different Christmas’ releases everywhere next Friday, Nov. 19th.”

The seasonal project will come just a few short weeks after he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the release of his debut mixtape, Killer Instinct. On Halloween, he quietly dropped the sequel, titled, Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before as a LiveMixtapes exclusive with a private link of the record floating around the Twittersphere. 

Tiller has clearly been putting in work this year. The singer revealed last month that he had numerous projects in the works with one of them being entirely finished. Perhaps, he was talking about A Different Christmas then.

Check out the Tiller from Bryson Tiller below. 


Via HNHH

