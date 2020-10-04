Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox & Jorja Smith Bless This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist

Posted By on October 4, 2020

Jorja Smith, Giveon, Ari Lennox, and more deliver necessary vibes for our “R&B Season” playlist.

It’s been a solid few weeks in the world of R&B but this week, in particular, was very solid. Of course, that would only reflect this week’s update of our R&B Season playlist on Spotify who here’s the rundown:

Just weeks after releasing the deluxe edition of his 2015 TRAPSOUL, Bryson Tiller delivered his highly anticipated third studio album that wasn’t called SerenityAnniversary arrived on Friday, holding several notable cuts that have received praise already. The long-awaited collaboration with Drake, “Outta Time” surely didn’t disappoint.

Speaking of Drake, Giveon, who truly stole the spotlight on “Chicago Freestyle,” came through with a quick four-track EP titled, When It’s All Said And Done. The Snoh Aalegra-assisted, “Last Time” and “Stuck On You,” previously released as a single, claim spots on this week’s R&B Season playlist update.

Dreamville’s First Lady Ari Lennox graced us with her latest single, “Chocolate Pomegranate.” Debuting the single during a live performance on Genius a few weeks back, Ari dropped off the soulful and sensual single onto DSPs earlier this week. 

Fans have been waiting on Jorja Smith’s sophomore album and it feels like we’re getting closer to seeing a release date with each single. Following July’s “By Any Means,” Jorja Smith came through with the dancehall-infused “Come Over” ft. the Unruly Boss, Popcaan

Check out this week’s R&B Season playlist update below and follow HNHH on Spotify. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

Via HNHH

