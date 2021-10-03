Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
1959
0
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1403
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Bryson Tiller Gives Update On New Music: “Get Ready For The Album(s)”

Posted By on October 3, 2021

Tiller says that one of the albums he’s working on “is 100% complete.”

It’s now been one year since Bryson Tiller released the masterpiece that is A N N I V E R S A R Y. While some artists like to take their time and rest up between projects, the 28-year-old let his fans know via Instagram that’s he’s been hard at work on multiple albums, and that one of them “is 100% complete.”

“Years go by.. Thanks to all of you who have been supporting for so long,” the singer captioned his post yesterday.

“Celebrating the Anniversary with you guys last year really helped me fall back in love with making music…because to be honest, for a while there I really didn’t want to be bothered with anything music related. My grandmother’s passing took me by surprise and made me realize I really can’t be stagnant out here and that I MUST keep moving no matter WHAT.”

He then went on to share some very exciting news, telling his followers to “get ready for the album(s)” (one of which is finished) and promising that he’ll see us soon. 

According to OnSmash, Tiller is expected to release a new single before the year is up, and we’ll likely hear the project that he’s been wrapping up in 2022.

His 2020 release, A N N I V E R S A R Y only included two features – “Outta Time” with Drake, and “Still Yours” with Big Sean, which can be heard on the deluxe version. 

Who would you like to see Tiller collaborate with, or are you hoping for a featureless album from the Kentucky native?

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132 525 10
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
132
0
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
119
0
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show
291
0
Burna Boy, Mahalia & More Secure Spots On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
199
0
Meek Mill Chooses Between “Expensive Pain” And “Championships”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Headie One Cry
79
0
Popcaan Superior
93
0
Fresh Porter Feat. Young Crazy & Rioo Trap A Lot
106
0
Kent Jones Feat. Rick Ross Bout It
146
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands Feat. EST Gee & The Big Homie Hot
132
0
Tone Stith Feat. Maeta Something In The Water
146
0
NorthsideBenji Keep Runnin'
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Kali Uchis Feat. SZA “Fue Mejor (Remix)” Video
265
0
Keemo “Boujee” Video
278
0
Rod Wave Feat. Lil Durk “Already Won” Video
516
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lil Nas X Reacts To Kidz Bop Remix Of “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Lil Wayne Reportedly Skipped Out On $20 Million Lawsuit Deposition
Eazy-E’s Daughter Asks For Tribute To Her Dad During Super Bowl Halftime Show