Bryson Tiller Previews “Anniversary” Album With Drake Feature On “Outta Time”

His fans only needed to wait until the stroke of midnight on Friday morning to hear his Anniversary album, but Bryson Tiller wanted to do something special for those who have supported him throughout his career. T R A P S O U L was released five years ago and is still celebrated by R&B lovers, so Tiller surprised his fans with a Zoom listening session of his next record. Unsurprisingly, there were listeners in the session who couldn’t help but grab a recording of the tracks that were streamed, including an addition featuring Drake titled “Outta Time.”

On the smooth track, we find Drake crooning out lyrics once again and overall, fans couldn’t get enough of the project. Of course, “Outta Time” has already been shared throughout social media, so we’ve included the snippet of the Drake collaboration below. Fans even posted what they claim is the official tracklist for Anniversary, however, Tiller has yet to confirm what songs have landed on the coveted project.

It’s clear that even before hitting streaming services, Anniversary has made waves throughout the R&B world. Let us know what you think about the Drake collab and tell us if you’re looking forward to more sounds from Bryson Tiller.