Bryson Tiller Reveals “Anniversary” Deluxe Release Month

After finally releasing his third studio album Anniversary back in October, which celebrated the fifth birthday of his debut project T R A P S O U L, the founding father of the genre is gearing up to release a deluxe edition of the project. After teasing new music last month, revealed in a new interview, Bryson Tiller is set to drop the project at the top of 2021.

In a new appearance on Complex’s Sneaker Shopping series, the 27-year-old Louisville native went shopping for some new kicks at Los Angeles’ SoleStage sneaker shop and answered questions about his love for sneaker culture, performing in Yeezy 2s, as well as identifying his favorite silhouettes.

Although Bryson doesn’t answer any questions verbally about the forthcoming deluxe, a prompt in the video revealed the trap-soul King’s plans.

“Anniversary became Tiller’s third top-ten album on the Billboard 200 charts. The deluxe version arrives in February,” the screen revealed, which fans took screen grabs of. Bryson himself has not directly addressed the planned deluxe aside from quote re-retweeting the new Complex interview, which is unsurprising for the typically elusive artist.

The original tracklist of Anniversary featured 10-songs, but it is unknown at this point how many more songs will be featured on the deluxe.

We’ll keep you updated as more information on the project becomes available. Check out the full Sneaker Shopping episode below!