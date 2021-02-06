Bryson Tiller Says New Album “Serenity” Will Be A Triple-Disc

Bryson Tiller just released his third studio album Anniversary in October 2020, but is already hard at work on his fourth, according to a recent interview. It’s undeniable that Bryson Tiller is one of the most talented R&B artists in recent years, with nearly 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify, It seems likely that his fanbase is going to expand following the release of his upcoming album Serenity, which has apparently been in the works for quite some time.

Tiller put off finishing the album for a while because he found himself in a depressive state during its production, and didn’t feel like he was in the right mental state to get it done. Now that he’s back on track, Tiller plans to work with his label in order to release the album as a triple-disc format with three volumes: rap, R&B, and pop. He says that the only thing holding his projects back is a deal on the business side, which is why Serenity won’t be coming out until next year.

Fans won’t have to wait that long to hear new music from Tiller, though. The 28-year-old artist says the deluxe version of his most recent album is coming out later this month, and he has another album in the works that he plans to release later this year before Serenity.

No matter what Bryson Tiller does, people are sure to listen to it, so we’re looking forward to hearing what he has in store next.

Watch his announcement below.

