Bryson Tiller Teases New Music Coming “Soon”

Posted By on November 21, 2020

Bryson Tiller hinted at new music coming soon on his Instagram.

Bryson Tiller hinted at new music on his Instagram story, Friday, with the simple caption “soon” and a vague picture. 

Bryson TillerIsaac Brekken / Getty Images

If we can take “soon” at face value, the artist will finish 2020 with a busy few months. In October, celebrating the five-year anniversary of his debut album, T R A P S O U L, Tiller dropped a deluxe version of the project as well as a new album titled Anniversary. The new album included a highly anticipated single, “Outta Time” featuring Drake. Before release, fans were able to get hold of a snippet of the track which was circulated on social media.

“You know, me and him are always sent each other ideas or whatever. I went to the studio, played him stuff. He played me some stuff. I was supposed to be on More Life. At that time, I was just in a terrible mental space. I really couldn’t deliver the proper Bryson Tiller verse for a Drake album,” Tiller said of the collaboration. “I sat on it for a while and I kind of found myself in the same place that I was when we first started collaborating… I don’t even want to come on this song if I’m not really feelin’ it,” he added. 

Be on the lookout for new music from Tiller.

[Via]
Via HNHH

