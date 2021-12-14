Rap Basement

BUKU Music + Art Project Announces 2022 Festival Lineup Including Tyler, The Creator & Vince Staples

Posted By on December 14, 2021

BUKU is back for the first time since 2019.

BUKU Music + Art Project always aims to celebrate the rich musical heritage and artistic aura that New Orleans boasts. In recent years, COVID-19 setbacks have prevented them from having their annual celebration, but they will be back and better than ever in 2022.

On Tuesday (Dec. 14), BUKU released the lineup for their 10-year anniversary festival. The stellar hip-hop/R&B/alternative acts include Tyler, The Creator, Vince Staples, Tame Impala, Baby Keem, Glass Animals, Kali Uchis, Baby Keem, Tierra Whack, Trippie Redd,, $UICIDEBOY$, Flo Milli, Maxo Kream and many more.

Photo via BUKU

The festival will take place on March 25 & 26, 2022 at the Market Street Power Plant along the banks of the Mississippi River in New Orleans, LA. The pre-sale for tickets begins on Friday (Dec. 17) at 10 a.m. CT, but sign-up for an access code for pre-sale is open now at thebukuproject.com.

BUKU’s initial return was meant to come earlier this year in October with headliners like Pooh Shiesty, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, Illenium and many more. However, due to rising COVID cases in NOLA at the time, they had to cancel the show. When announcing this cancellation, they ended their message to fans by alluding to the 2022 festival: “To end on a positive note, the lineup for the next BUKU on March 25-26 2022 is insane so far. Can’t wait.”


BUKU is now just over three months away of two years of disappointment, waiting and hard work coming to fruition. What do you think of the 2022 BUKU Music + Art Project lineup?

Via HNHH

