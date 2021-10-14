Bun B Breaks Down Iconic Jay-Z & Pimp C Interaction During “Big Pimpin'” Video Shoot

“Big Pimpin'” changed hip-hop forever.

Despite lyrics that absolutely would not fly in 2021 and Jay-Z’s regrets over making the song at all, the fourth single off Hov’s 2000 release Vol. 3… Life and Times of S.Carter is one of the most iconic records in rap music and transformed the geographical and visual dynamics of hip-hop.

Still entrenched in the East coast/West coast beef that plagued rap for decades and saw two of the genre’s biggest stars, Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., lose their lives before the age of 26, it was an accomplishment in and of itself that Jay was able to get UGK on “Big Pimpin’.”

In a recent interview with B High TV, UGK member and Houston icon, Bun B, broke down exactly how the record and it’s awe-inspiring video came togehter.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Brenda Chase/Getty Images

Explaining that neither Hov nor late UGK member Pimp C (another Houston icon) would leave their respective cities to record the track, Bun said that Hov finally twisted his and Pimp C’s arms enough to get them on “Big Pimpin'”

While Bun came with the hardest raps he could write and what would eventually become the record’s very famous hook, however, he said Pimp C didn’t try at all and came with the most nonchalant 8-bar verse he could think of.

Pimp C’s effort didn’t matter though, according to Bun B. The “Get Throwed” rapper said that whenever he performs “Big Pimpin’,” crowds (including non-English speaking crowds) spit every word of Pimp C’s verse.

Bun B also revealed that Pimp C refused to go to Trinidad and Tobago to shoot the “Big Pimpin'” video, and made Jay-Z find a beach in Miami that resembled the island they initially filmed on. Explaining that Pimp C showed up to Miami in a Benz wearing a fur coat, he said that Hov and his UGK brother had an interaction that left the Brooklyn rapper starstruck.

Hov, seeing Pimp C’s fur coat, let him know that it’s hot down in Florida. Pimp C came back with an iconic response.

“They don’t got temperatures on TV,” the “Pourin’ Up” rapper told Jay-Z, before walking away.

After picking his jaw up off the floor, Hov looked at Bun B and had only one thing to say — “Your brother is a motherf*****g star.”

That was it. Pimp C did whatever he wanted and that is why his verse and “Big Pimpin'” video appearance are so iconic. He was a legend doing legendary sh*t and even Jay-Z had to step aside for that.

Check out Bun B’s full explanation of “Big Pimpin'” below and let us know what you think in the comments.