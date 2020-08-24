Bun B Has A Message For Tory Lanez

UGK legend Bun B‘s word carries weight, the benefit of having blazed a trail in the world of Southern hip-hop. Alongside his late rap partner Pimp C, Bun inspired countless young emcees to pick up a mic and represent for their localized culture — including rising rap star Megan Thee Stallion, who has openly gone on record in stating the influence UGK’s music ultimately had on her own artistry. And with her recent shooting at the alleged hands at Tory Lanez sparking many in the rap game to weigh in, often with messages of support, Bun B has officially offered his own take on the matter.

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this, but fuck that man,” begins Bun. “Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of that shit, I’m from Houston. If somebody would have done something to Megan in this city we would have rolled. Megan in L.A. by herself. It’s just her and T-Farris. She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved and cared about her unconditionally, that cared about her and would have protected her, ain’t there. So as an OG in Houston, I’m standing up.”

“Tory Lanez did some whore shit, period,” he continues. “Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager and all them, fuck all that though. Fuck all that. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gon’ sit here and shoot this girl and we not gon’ say nothing. That shit not real n***a shit. It’s not. Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”

Check out Bun B’s full message to Tory Lanez below —