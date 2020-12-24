Rap Basement

Bun B Responds To Requests For UGK Verzuz OutKast

Posted By on December 24, 2020

Bun B is more interested in a UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG battle, but he’s open to UGK Verzuz OutKast.

After the first season of Verzuz ended as a complete success, the second season has kicked off with some amazing battles, especially between Gucci Mane and Jeezy. E-40 and Too $hort faced off last week, and the world is asking for more groups to join in, placing Bun B in the hot seat. 

In the past, Bun B has danced around the idea of UGK going up against 8Ball and MJG. During our latest interview with the legend, which took place at the beginning of our 12 Days Of Christmas interview series, we asked him about possibly facing off against OutKast, which the fans have been asking for. His response was telling.


Bob Levey/Getty Images

“People keep asking for that,” he told us. “My conversation with Swizz [Beatz] was about UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG. It’s the people that are now asking for UGK and OutKast, right? At first, it was just producers, right? This whole concept comes from the idea of beat battles. And so, when they were first doing producers, and they were starting to move into artists, I remember DJ Paul saying that he wanted to do Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs. And he put it out there and Swizz was like, ‘Okay, we’ll consider that, you know, let’s put that down and figure out when and how we can make that happen.’ And so in that time, I reached out and I was like, ‘Look, man, I reached out to Ball & G. Would y’all want to do this?’ And they really didn’t know. But this was a very new concept and I explained exactly what it was. And Ball was like, ‘Man, I trust your judgment. If you think this is a good thing for us to do. I’m with it. Let’s do it.’ And so I reached out to Swizz and Swizz was like, ‘I love it. Let’s do it.’ So, we’re still moving on that. Like, UGK Verzuz 8Ball & MJG.”

With that response, it seems likely that UGK and 8Ball & MJG will face off on the grand stage. However, if the right number of people influence Swizz, Timbaland, and Bun B in the other direction, there’s still hope that OutKast could be involved.


Bob Levey/Getty Images

“Now, if another Verzuz presents itself. I’m open to it,” said Bun B. “You know, my preference would be obviously to do the one that we already talked about. But if the people say [they want OutKast], ‘we really feel like this is a better one’, then we’ll do it.”

Read our full interview with Bun B here.

Via HNHH

