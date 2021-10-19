Rap Basement

Bun B Says Diddy Tried To Sign UGK To Bad Boy

Posted By on October 19, 2021

Bun B says Diddy tried to sign UGK to Bad Boy in the early 2000s.

Legendary rapper Bun B says that Diddy once tried to sign UGK to Bad Boy Records, but the duo declined his offer. Bun discussed meeting with Diddy in a recent interview with B High ATL.

“That was interesting times because Bad Boy wanted UGK at the same time,” Bun explained to the hosts. “Pimp was locked up at the time; I remember Puff had this big party in Houston and we went to the party. We went to Puff’s section — they had him behind all the rope and whatever — they let me and my wife over.”

Bun B, Diddy, UGK
Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Bun’s wife, Angela “Queenie” Walls, was a focal point of Diddy‘s pitch because “the wife is the boss.”

Bun continued: “We sat down and Puff said, ‘With all due respect B, I need to talk to the wife because I know the wife is the boss.’ He told her he wanted to sign UGK. He says, ‘I’m gonna give your husband this much money. I’ma give his brother this much money. And when his brother comes home, they’re gonna be Bad Boy, we’re gonna do this.’ And my wife got in the car and was like, ‘So when are we going to New York?’”

Unfortunately for Walls, things were not that simple. Bun felt it’d be unfair to make such big decision for UGK without Pimp C being there to provide his input. 

“I’m like, ‘We’re not,’” he said. “That was a very contentious point because she didn’t understand why we turned down that amount of money that they were offering. I said, ‘We didn’t come this far to sell this. We gotta ride this out. I can’t have [Pimp C] come home and he work for somebody else now. It’s just not gon’ work.’”

Check out Bun’s full appearance on B High ATL below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

