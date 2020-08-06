Rap Basement

Burna Boy's New Album Is Executive Produced By Diddy

August 6, 2020

Afrobeats star Burna Boy has enlisted the help of Diddy to bring his new album “Twice As Tall” to life.

As one of hip-hop’s most illustrious earners, Diddy‘s name still carries weight — despite the fact that he hasn’t been entirely active in the rap game as he once was. Now, however, he’s set to make a comeback, teaming up with Burna Boy to executive produce the Afrobeats star’s upcoming album Twice As Tall. The project, which is set to be his fifth studio album, will follow up last year’s African Giant — an album many fans counted to be his strongest effort thus far. 

Burna Boy

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

With the album set to arrive on August 14th, Burna Boy took to Instagram to share a slight teaser trailer. “I know you can’t wait till they open the world back up,” says Diddy, calling in via FaceTime. “On God,” responds Burna Boy, clearly vying to go on a monumental run. As for the music itself, we do get a few glimpses at what he’s been cooking, with one song in particular delivering some heavy percussion and passionate vocals. 

Check out the teaser below, and be sure to keep a watchful eye out for Burna Boy’s new album to land next Friday. While it’s unclear as to exactly what role Diddy will be playing, it’s certain that his experience will bring something new to the table. Are you excited to add some new Burna Boy to your rotation? 

Via HNHH

