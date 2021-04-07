Rap Basement

Busta Rhymes Celebrates 31 Years Of Friendship With DMX

Posted By on April 7, 2021

Busta Rhymes celebrates his thirty-one-year friendship with DMX, sharing a wholesome clip and some kind words of encouragement.

Last night, DMX‘s manager Steve Rifkind spoke with NBC News about the rapper’s condition. “DMX is currently on life support and in a coma,” he stated. “There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive. Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

Mark Davis/Getty Images

With the aforementioned tests set to be undertaken today, DMX‘s friends, fans, and supporters have been keeping him in their thoughts. As what feels like the entire hip-hop community has come forward to show love to the legendary rapper, many of his collaborators have taken the opportunity to share their own personal experiences with X. Today, Busta Rhymes took to Instagram to reflect on their friendship, which has lasted thirty-one years by his estimation. 

Having originally collaborated on “Why We Die,” a standout posse cut with Jay-Z on Busta’s Anarchy album, it’s clear that Busta and X go way back. In fact, the pair originally attended the George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School at the same time (along with Jay-Z and Notorious B.I.G), though DMX is two years older than Busta. 

LISTEN: Busta Rhymes ft. Jay-Z & DMX – Why We Die 

“31 YRS OF FRIENDSHIP!!” captions Busta Rhymes, alongside a wholesome exchange between himself and DMX. From the look of it, it appears to have taken place within the past few years. Upon showing mutual love for one another, the pair proceed to reflect on a concert that took place long before DMX’s rap career saw any success. From the sound of it, a young Busta Rhymes reserved an opening spot for DMX, who seemed honored to have “shared the same stage” as the Leaders Of The New School veteran.

“X WE NEEEEEED YOU PLEASE PULL THROUGH!!” writes Busta, echoing the sentiment of millions of fans. Given that tests are currently set to transpire later today, expect an update on DMX’s health condition shortly thereafter. In the meantime, be sure to keep him in your thoughts. 

Via HNHH

