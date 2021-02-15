Rap Basement

Busta Rhymes, DMX, Cam’ron, & NORE Spark Posse Cut Hype

February 15, 2021

Four legendary lyricists link-up as Busta Rhymes, NORE, Cam’ron, and DMX connect for a meeting-of-the-minds.

Last year, Busta Rhymes came through with Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, an album that many in the hip-hop community declared to be one of 2020’s best. Especially Busta’s own peers, who made sure to give the legendary rapper his flowers — including Havoc, who actually praised ELE2 as the strongest project of the year. And while it might have been the perfect place for Busta to ride off into the sunset, many are hoping to see him continue to ride the momentum.

Busta Rhymes

 Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

All the more so after the Dungeon Dragon took to Instagram to share a picture of a recent meeting of the minds, one that found him connecting with three fellow rap legends in Cam’ron, DMX, and NOREAGA. “LEGENDARY!!!” captions Busta, alongside the epic pic. “@mr_camron x The Dragon x @therealnoreaga @dmx. WHAT ELSE ARE WE DISCUSSING???” While it would have been enough to see the four lyricists together without the possibility of collaboration, Busta’s cryptic question certainly implies that something is indeed on the horizon. 

It’s entirely possible that the link-up happened around the time DMX and NORE connected for “Drink Champs,” a conversation during which many gems were unearthed. We can only hope that one of the parties involved shines a little more light on this one, as hearing all four lyricists join forces for a “Never Scared Remix” style posse cut would be a most welcome development. Would you be interested in seeing DMX, Busta Rhymes, Cam’ron, and Noreaga spitting bars on wax? 

Via HNHH

