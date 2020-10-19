Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Busta Rhymes Drops Apocalyptic “ELE 2” Trailer

Posted By on October 19, 2020

With “Extinction Level Event 2” on the way, Busta Rhymes comes through and shares an ominous teaser trailer.

Anyone listing Busta Rhymes as one of the rap game’s greatest rappers of all time wouldn’t get many objections from purists in the know. And though it’s been a minute since we’ve heard a full-length album from the legendary Flipmode rapper, that’s about to change with the imminent arrival of Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of GodDue out for release on October 30th, the day before Halloween, the project is set to pick up where its predecessor Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front left off in 1998.

Busta Rhymes ELE 2

Michael Kovac/WireImage/Getty Images

With the anticipated album only a few weeks away, Busta took to Instagram to share an appropriately apocalyptic teaser trailer. Though it doesn’t share an extended glimpse at any new music, it does proceed to strike an intriguing tone, walking through a haunting timeline of America’s darkest days. All the while, Busta appears to be entranced in a deep slumber, driven by an urgent demand to “wake up.” The whole thing is rather tense, which bodes well for fans hoping to see a return to Busta’s more frenzied delivery. 

Based upon the two singles he has released thus far — the Vybz Kartel-assisted “The Don & The Boss” and the Anderson .Paak-assisted “YUUUU” — it’s difficult to say that ELE 2 will bring to the table. One thing is for sure, however. The fans are eager for some new Busta Rhymes, and it’s likely this new trailer will go a long way in furthering the hype. Check back on October 30th for the prophecy to be fulfilled. 

Via HNHH

