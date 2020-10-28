Rap Basement

Busta Rhymes Previews Apocalyptic “ELE2” Banger

Posted By on October 28, 2020

Busta Rhymes gears up to launch “Extinction Level Event 2,” an album years in the making, with an incendiary preview of the M.O.P assisted “Czar.”

The day is almost upon us. This Friday, Busta Rhymes will be dropping off Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, the long-awaited follow-up to his 1998 classic. And following the reveal of the absolutely stacked tracklist, which features guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar (in his first feature of the year), Rakim, Pete Rock, Rick Ross, M.O.P, Anderson .Paak, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Vybz Kartel, Mary J. Blige, and more, many have been eager to see what Busta’s planning on delivering with his tenth studio album.  

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Today, mere days removed from ELE2’s big drop, Busta took to Instagram to preview one of the project’s upcoming cuts — an absolutely filthy banger called “Czar,” which features contributions from Lil Fame and Billy Danze of the legendary duo M.O.P. Though he neglected to share the complete song — look for that to land alongside the project — Busta did provide a thorough examination of his opening verse, one that finds him bodying a blistering Rockwilder beat with a high octane flow and typically unhinged lyricism.

“THERE’S ONLY 2 DAYS LEFT!!!” declares Bus-a-Bus. “BRAND NEW MONSTER BANGER WORLD PREMIERE!!! #CZAR FT. M.O.P. @billydanzem.o.p & @famem.o.p PROD. BY @rockwildermusic FROM THE FORTH COMING HIGHEST ANTICIPATED MASTERPIECE ALBUM OF THE YEAR!!” It’s clear that Busta poured his heart and soul into this one, as evidenced by the emotional reaction he had to its completion. From the sound of it, he’s held nothing back, and if “Czar” is but a glimpse at what’s to come — the extinction will be a spectacular one indeed. Look for ELE2: The Wrath Of God to land in full glory this Friday — though don’t expect to see Bus-a-Bus in the Verzuz arena anytime soon.  

Via HNHH

