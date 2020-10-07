Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
768
1
Big Sean Detroit
688
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Busta Rhymes Reveals “ELE 2” Release Date & Album Cover

Posted By on October 7, 2020

Busta Rhymes shares the menacing album artwork and release date of his tenth studio album “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God.”

Busta Rhymes is one of the game’s most respected legends, having earned his reputation through a stacked discography lined with timeless records — When Disaster Strikes, ELE, Genesis, and The Big Bang are but a few. That’s not even factoring in the countless feature verses he’s obliterated, but that’s another story. In any case, Bus-a-Bus is gearing up to release his tenth studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, a project that has already confirmed collaborations with Vybz Kartel and Anderson .Paak

Busta Rhymes ELE 2

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following the release of his Anderson .Paak assisted “YUUUU,” Busta has officially come through to reveal further details surrounding the project, including the upcoming release date of October 30th. “AN UNQUESTIONABLE LEVEL OF GREATNESS IS ON THE HORIZON!!” he captions, in a brand new album trailer on Instagram. “#ELE2 SOON COME!!!” In another post, Busta showcased the sinister album cover, which depicts the face of a mask-clad skeleton. “THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED,” he writes. “10.30.20.”

Though further details have yet to be revealed, expect plenty of guests to line the ELE2 tracklist once it drops. Lest we forget, Busta was recently putting in work alongside Dr. Dre in the studio, so don’t be surprised to see the Doc’s handiwork behind the boards to some capacity — even if it is a mixing credit, his touch and guiding hand can make all the difference. Are you excited to hear another full length from Bus-A-Bus? If so, sound off in the comments below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0 525 0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79 525 6
0

Recent Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
0
0
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
79
0
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love
106
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Announces “The Ryan Montgomery Foundation”
93
0
21 Savage & Metro Boomin Drop New 24-Hour “Savage Mode II” Merch
66
1
More News

Trending Songs

YNW BSlime Feat. YNW Melly One Step
79
0
Ghetts Feat. Skepta IC3
40
0
Diablo Feat. Lil Xan & Lil Wop Before The War
93
0
Boathouse Feat. Bun B Suckers
66
0
Trippie Redd Sleepy Hollow
79
0
Masego Feat. Shenseea Silver Tongue Devil
225
0
Travis Scott Feat. Future, Young Thug & M.I.A. Franchise (Remix)
66
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

My Dawg
66
0
The Worst In Me
146
0
Mood Swings
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coachella To Be Rescheduled Yet Again
LL Cool J Reflects On Collaborating With Eddie Van Halen
Meek Mill Shows Wale Some Crew Love