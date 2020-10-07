Busta Rhymes Reveals “ELE 2” Release Date & Album Cover

Busta Rhymes is one of the game’s most respected legends, having earned his reputation through a stacked discography lined with timeless records — When Disaster Strikes, ELE, Genesis, and The Big Bang are but a few. That’s not even factoring in the countless feature verses he’s obliterated, but that’s another story. In any case, Bus-a-Bus is gearing up to release his tenth studio album Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, a project that has already confirmed collaborations with Vybz Kartel and Anderson .Paak.

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Following the release of his Anderson .Paak assisted “YUUUU,” Busta has officially come through to reveal further details surrounding the project, including the upcoming release date of October 30th. “AN UNQUESTIONABLE LEVEL OF GREATNESS IS ON THE HORIZON!!” he captions, in a brand new album trailer on Instagram. “#ELE2 SOON COME!!!” In another post, Busta showcased the sinister album cover, which depicts the face of a mask-clad skeleton. “THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED,” he writes. “10.30.20.”

Though further details have yet to be revealed, expect plenty of guests to line the ELE2 tracklist once it drops. Lest we forget, Busta was recently putting in work alongside Dr. Dre in the studio, so don’t be surprised to see the Doc’s handiwork behind the boards to some capacity — even if it is a mixing credit, his touch and guiding hand can make all the difference. Are you excited to hear another full length from Bus-A-Bus? If so, sound off in the comments below.