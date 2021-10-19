Rap Basement

Busta Rhymes Says 5 Rappers Have Turn Down Offers To Battle Him On “Verzuz”

October 19, 2021

Busta Rhymes says five rappers have already refused to battle him on “Verzuz.”

Busta Rhymes says that five people have already turned down offers to battle him for an episode of Verzuz, according to b-boy legend Crazy Legs.  Rhymes and Crazy Legs caught up after the most recent battle between Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One.

“I had to let @bustarhymes know that no one is worthy enough to battle him,” Crazy Legs wrote on IG. “Then he told me that 5 people already turned it down. Some things are just what they are. He has the unfortunate pleasure of being a god in the rap game. Shout out to @therealswizzz for the #BDP outfit of the day!”

Fat Joe explained how difficult its been booking a Verzuz appearance for Rhymes in September, admitting that even he doesn’t want to take on the  Grammy-nominated rapper.

“Fat Joe scared to do Verzuz with Busta Rhymes and so is everybody else,” he said on Instagram. “You gotta understand, sometimes you ever notice — you seen boxers and they knock everybody out? People be scared to fight those boxers.”

He added: “Busta Rhymes is gonna outrap, outperform anybody who goes up in a Verzuz with him. That’s a fact. Yo, Busta Rhymes nobody wanna get in there with you, man. You might have to be an honorary — they gotta give you the check for no reason.”

[Via]
Via HNHH

