Busta Rhymes Shares 30-Year-Old MF DOOM Concert Flyer

Posted By on January 11, 2021

Busta Rhymes takes to Instagram to share a nostalgic flyer from a 30-year old concert, one that found him sharing the stage with MF DOOM.

The hip-hop world took a massive blow following the death of MF DOOM, who passed away in October of 2020 at the age of 49. As of now, the circumstances surrounding his death remain unknown. One thing is certain, however — he will not be forgotten, especially by the legendary lyricists he no doubt influenced. For Busta Rhymes, his history with DOOM runs deep, stretching back thirty years when the Leaders Of The New School were on the rise.

Busta Rhymes

J. Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

On his Instagram page, Busta took a moment to share a nostalgic flyer from a hip-hop concert that took place on February 26th, 1991. Performing were none other than the Leaders Of The New School and MF DOOM’s first group KMD, a crew he formed with his younger brother DJ Subroc and Rodan; at the time, DOOM himself was going by the moniker Zev Love X. 

While Busta didn’t manage to snag any footage from the concert, he did offer up a few thoughts on the milestone occasion. “LEGENDARY!!! KMD (MF DOOM’S ORIGINAL GROUP) , LEADERS OF THE NEW SCHOOL, CURIOUS GEORGE!!” writes Busta Rhymes. “30 YRS AGO !!! I HOPE A LOT OF YOU WILL BE ABLE TO CELEBRATE MILESTONE MOMENTS 30 YRS. FROM NOW!!”  Check it out for yourself below, and marvel at the fact that rap fans would have been able to catch a young Busta Rhymes and a young MF DOOM in concert for a modest twelve-dollars. 

Rest in peace MF DOOM , and show some love to Busta Rhymes in the comments — after all, the man has been putting in work for thirty years now, and recently delivered an amazing project in ELE2: The Wrath Of God

Via HNHH

