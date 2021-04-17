Calboy Reveals What Lil Wayne Told Him About Longevity In Hip-Hop

Calboy has been one of the most solid young artists as of late and his melodic style has captivated the attention of fans all around the world. He has also caught the eye of some pretty big artists including the likes of Meek Mill and even Lil Wayne. For instance, Calboy was able to get Wayne on his song “Miseducation” and they even recorded the music video together. Over the past couple of years, they have been able to develop a friendship and it seems like Wayne has become a mentor to Calboy.

In a new interview from HipHopDX, Calboy got to speak on his relationship with Wayne and how it has helped shape his career. Perhaps the most interesting tidbit that Calboy shared was how Wayne molded his work ethic. As Calboy notes, Wayne told him exactly how working hard will help keep his career going.

Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Young Money/Republic Records

“Mack Maine was telling me Wayne works so much that he needs two different assistants,” Calboy said. “When one assistant falls asleep, the other assistant wakes up because nobody’s up enough to stay up with him. The man be in the studio for 32 to 36 hours. What I got from that was to outwork everybody. I talked to Wayne about it at the video shoot, and that’s what he told me. He’s like, ‘Bro, just outwork everybody. Everybody doing what they do, but nobody works harder than me. That’s how I stayed relevant for so long because nobody works harder than me. We’re in the studio for days. We don’t go home, no shower, no nothing. We in there rapping. And there’s so much on a man brain you could rap all day.’”

Calboy still has a lot left to give when it comes to his music and with each new project, he grows as a songwriter. With Wayne’s direction, there is no doubt that he can continue being a force in the industry.