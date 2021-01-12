Cam’ron Keeps Breonna Taylor’s Legacy Alive

Amidst all of the chaos transpiring within the United States, including but not exclusive to the January 6th storming of the Capitol building, many rappers have opted to share their thoughts on the political climate. And with disturbing new situations continuing to emerge at a rapid-fire pace, it’s important to remember some of the tragedies that continue to resonate on a cultural level. For many, the unjust death of Breonna Taylor, murdered by police while sleeping in her own bed, remains particularly haunting.

Thaddaeus McAdams/GettyImages

Today, Cam’ron took a moment to remind his followers of Breonna Taylor’s memory, drawing a comparison between her death and that of Ashli Babbitt, who was fatally shot while attempting to storm the Captiol building. “Don’t ask me to have sympathy for a woman who was shot invading the Capitol when you have no sympathy for a woman shot sleeping in her bed,” writes Killa Cam, making it clear that he has not forgotten that Taylor has yet to receive due justice.

At this point, it’s clear that the divide within the United States is still widening, and will likely continue to do so for some time. Though President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to fight for unity, it’s unlikely that concrete ground will be gained unless people of color begin to receive fair treatment from law enforcement. The hip-hop community has not forgotten the seemingly endless list of trangressions, nor will they — take Cam’ron’s latest statement as an example. Rest in peace to Breonna Taylor.