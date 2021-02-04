Rap Basement

Cam’ron Turns 45

Posted By on February 4, 2021

Today, the legendary Cam’ron celebrates his forty-fifth birthday, looking back on a storied career and many iconic moments.

Cam’ron has given the rap game so many memorable moments. Delivering classic singles like “Oh Boy” and “Hey Ma.” Earning instant icon status upon taunting Bill O’Reily with the immortal cry of “U Mad!” The infamous scene in which he urinates on a foe in the street classic flick Killa Season. Obliterating the game with the double-disc Diplomatic Immunity alongside Juelz Santana, Jim Jones, and Freekey Zekey. The man’s resume is lined with standout chapters, to the point where the Harlem rapper has easily achieved legendary status. 

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Today, Killa Cam concludes another chapter in the book of life, officially celebrating his forty-fifth birthday. As our favorite rappers continue to grow older, it’s impressive to see how much longevity they have managed to achieve thus far. To this day, people still keep Cam and The Diplomats’ music in steady rotation, with some tracks having elevated into bonafide New York anthems. On that note, you’d be hard-pressed to find a hip-hop fan who doesn’t hold Killa in high regard, especially given his role in driving the early-millennium Roc-a-Fella sound on projects like Come Home With Me and Purple Haze. 

We at HNHH would like to take a moment to extend some birthday wishes to Cam’ron, thanking him for all the music he’s given us throughout the years. Take a moment to share your own favorite Cam moments in the comments below, from quotable lyrics to standout tracks to noteworthy slang he might have pioneered. Happy birthday Killa!

A Cam’ron classic for the ages.
Via HNHH

