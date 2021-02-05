Rap Basement

Cardi B Accused Of Plagiarizing New Song “Up”

Posted By on February 5, 2021

Cardi B responds to accusations of plagiarism after Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos suggest she stole their song.

Cardi B released her new single “Up” a few hours ago and, already, it’s at the center of controversy. The Bronx-raised rapper is explaining herself after New Jersey rappers Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos suggested on social media that Cardi jacked their hook for her new track.

“@iamcardib we want my money,” wrote Mir Pesos on Twitter. He posted a video of Cardi B’s new single juxtaposed with his 2020 song “Stuck” with Mir Fontane, and it’s pretty impossible to deny that they sound very similar. Much like Cardi does, Mir Pesos repeats, “Up then it’s stuck” in the chorus. The cadence is similar in both songs.

Mir Fontane and Mir Pesos released the track back in October 2020. Cardi B has responded to the plagiarism claims, citing the fact that she initially previewed this record during an Instagram Live call with Megan Thee Stallion. “Naaa im the type of person that avoids problems & court days. If i get inspired by a song I wouldn’t mind giving a percentage or couple of thousand but I never Hurd if this man. I’m glad while I was recording this song in August I was playing wit the hook on this live,” she wrote in response.

“We previewed ‘STUCK’ on August 6 at the end of this video and recorded it even earlier than that,” tweeted back Mir Fontane, which is one day earlier than Cardi’s Live took place.

Cardi has stated that she’s been having a hard week prior to the release of her single. This will make it that much harder, and it may present some future drama for the rapper in court.

Do you think she stole the song?

[via]

Via HNHH

