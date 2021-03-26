Rap Basement

Cardi B Addresses Eminem Rejection Rumors

Posted By on March 26, 2021

Cardi B says the rumors about Eminem declining a feature on her next album are false.

There’s still a chance that Cardi B gets an Eminem feature on her upcoming sophomore studio album, but the chances remain pretty slim following her latest tweet addressing the rumors that he turned her down.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

There has been a supposed “insider report” going around social media claiming that, among the people slated to appear on Cardi B’s next studio album, Eminem was hand-picked by the rapper but he declined the feature request. While it wouldn’t be absurd if that actually were the case, considering the stark differences in Eminem and Cardi’s musical styles, Cardi says that the reports are fake, meaning that a collaboration could still be on the table.

Replying directly to a page claiming that Eminem turned down the chance to work with Cardi B, the Bronx-based rapper said, “BIG LIES….I get off the internet and ya makin sh*t up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet. Love his work and much respect. This don’t even make sense.”

It’s unclear where the rumor originated from but Cardi’s response is telling. With no artists getting ahold of her new album yet, it means we’re still probably a few months away from receiving it, which might come as a disappointment to some fans.

Are you looking forward to hearing Cardi B‘s new album and do you think she’ll end up getting Eminem as a feature?


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Via HNHH

