Cardi B Airs Out Fan For Trolling Her Historic Chart Performance

Whenever news comes in surrounding album sales totals, chart positions, or streaming records, those numbers help illustrate an artist’s reach and impact in the music industry, and alternatively, they can show how unsuccessful an artist’s commercial attempts are as well. Love them or hate them, numbers don’t lie, plain and simple.

With that said, Cardi B has been enjoying the massive success of her latest single “Up,” and as reported yesterday, the song recently made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100. After accumulating more than 31 million streams and selling 37,000 digital and physical copies, “Up” debuted at #2 on the Hot 100. That accomplishment alone would be a reason to celebrate, but it turns out that Bardi has also made history with “Up.” According to Chart Data, the single is the highest-debuting solo track by a female rapper on the Hot 100 this century, since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)”.

Naturally, Cardi B celebrated her latest feat on social media, but a fan took to Twitter to make fun of the “WAP” artist by trolling her tendency to reference the chart performance of her music output, saying, “If it’s one thing Cardi B loves doing, it’s OBSESSING over Music Charts.” That user’s tweet soon caught the attention of Cardi, who immediately commenced a fierce clap back.

“It’s obsessive when I do it but not when other people brag about it right ?” the Invasion of Privacy artist responded. “When I win it’s a problem but when other artist discount their shit and do hundred things to debut high it’s not chart obsessed.Artist should be happy ass fuk when they debut high ALL OF THEM !”

After airing out the fan, Cardi shifted her focus back to celebrating this historic moment with her fans and concluded the exchange by tweeting, “I was talkin my hot shit earlier but on some real shit THANK YOU EVERYONE .BARDIgang , GP ,music listeners ,people who listen on their stories ,tiktokers ,artist ,blogs, YouTubers EVERYONE who help my record go #2 billboard .I appreciate it more then ya ever think !”

Are you sick of hearing about numbers and chart data or is it just a part of the game?