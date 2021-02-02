Rap Basement

Cardi B Announces New Single Dropping This Week

Posted By on February 1, 2021

Cardi B’s new single, “Up” is on the way.

The demand for a new album from Cardi B is real. The rapper is two years removed from her debut album and in-between time, she’s faced a lot of doubt about her future musical endeavors. The pressure is on for Cardi. On top of having to meet similar critical and commercial acclaim as her debut album, she also has to meet the expectations of her fans who’ve been constantly hounding her for the release of some new music, whether it’s a new project or even a single. 


Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Thankfully, that changes this Friday. After teasing a “major announcement” over the weekend, she took to the ‘Gram to reveal that her new single, “Up” is dropping at the end of the week. Cardi hit the ‘Gram with the official cover art to cement the announcement.

This, of course, will mark Cardi’s first single of the year and her official follow-up to her 2020 smash hit, “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion — a song she wished she would’ve been able to perform at Joe Biden’s inauguration. 

The coronavirus pandemic certainly had an effect on the roll out for Cardi B‘s follow-up to Invasion Of Privacy. With the release of “Up” this Friday, Cardi B will certainly kick the year off on a strong note. 

Check the cover art for Cardi B’s forthcoming single below. 

Via HNHH

