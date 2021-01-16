Rap Basement

Cardi B Annoys A Chef In New “Cardi Tries” Episode

Posted By on January 16, 2021

The notoriously easy-going Bronx-bred rapper peeved a pro chef as she tried sushi for the first time.

Cardi B has been trying her hand in the mogul-lane many A-listers eventually take, inking numerous deals with brands and even scoring her first big-budget production leading role in the upcoming Paramount comedy film Assisted LivingShe debuted her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries in December, a new series where the rapper takes a fish out of water approach as she tests activities she’s never done before. In the latest episode of the series, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper tries sushi for the first time.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

The hitmaker’s causal, joke-heavy personality was on full display as she tried the Japanese delicacy, seemingly annoying Chef Vallerie Castillo. “This sushi I made is good,” she declared while doing a happy dance. In a cutaway scene, the professional chef said, “I caught her sneaking something. I don’t let staff do it and I can’t believe she did that.” There were similar instances throughout the episode after that, with Catillo adding, “Cardi’s eating as she’s cooking. I told her not to, but she’s Cardi B, so what am I gonna do, right?” 

Sharing the scene from the episode to her Instagram, Cardi didn’t seem too bothered by Castillo’s disapproval for her food etiquette, penning in her caption, “Chef Val was so mad that I kept eating the food. But what can I say the food taste good,” before asking fans how they felt about the latest episode of the series. Castillo was ultimately impressed with Cardi’s sushi boat by the end of the episode, adding, “Actually, that wasn’t too bad for a beginner.”

Watch the clip Cardi shared on her Instagram above, and check out the full Cardi Tries episode here

Via HNHH

