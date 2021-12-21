Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

YK Osiris’ Phone Number Leaks After Losing $325K Earring
225
1
9th Wonder’s Artist Reuban Vincent Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation
225
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose November
2065
0
French Montana They Got Amnesia
913
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Appears To Be Open To Lil Tjay Collab

Posted By on December 21, 2021

Incoming Lil Tjay and Cardi B collaboration?

Say what you will about Lil Tjay but he’s only leveled up since jumping into the game. The rapper’s already secured collabs with major names like Lil Wayne and J. Cole, and 2021’s Destined 2 Win included “Run It Up” ft. Moneybagg Yo and Offset. It looks like Tjay is looking to get a verse from the wife of the Migos member. Tjay took to Twitter where he accused Cardi B of ducking his requests to collaborate, and extended another invite to hop on a track.


Jerod Harris/Getty Images 

“I ain’t gon lie @iamcardib [what’s the word] we the 2 hottest in the city rn,” he wrote. “idk it feel like u ducking or sum.”

Cardi, never one to duck, instantly replied to the request, asking that he “send some.” 

“Say less,” he wrote in response before expressing his excitement in a subsequent tweet. “Lol it’s litt BINGG BONGGG!” He wrote.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is still breaking records and setting standards ahead of her sophomore album. Last week, Cardi B received her third diamond record for the success of “I Like That” off of Invasion Of Privacy. Though it’s been nearly four years since the release of her debut album, she recently revealed that it will be coming out in 2022. Maybe we could expect that Tjay collab then?

Check out Cardi B and Lil Tjay‘s exchange below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

YK Osiris’ Phone Number Leaks After Losing $325K Earring
225 525 17
1
9th Wonder’s Artist Reuban Vincent Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation
225 525 17
0

Recent Stories

YK Osiris’ Phone Number Leaks After Losing $325K Earring
225
1
9th Wonder’s Artist Reuban Vincent Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation
225
0
Bobby Shmurda Speaks On How He Addressed His Sex Addiction
384
1
Cardi B Appears To Be Open To Lil Tjay Collab
146
0
NIGO Taps A$AP Rocky, Pharrell & More For “I Know NIGO” Album
225
0
More News

Trending Songs

Lil Kim Big Santa Papi
172
0
DreamDoll Oh Shhh (Claws Remix)
146
0
Blac Youngsta I'm Assuming
900
0
Nas Feat. will.i.am Hip-Hop Is Dead
384
0
TyFontaine Numb
199
0
EST Gee Feat. MoneyBagg Yo Balloons
278
0
Kur Sheist
251
2
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

The Weeknd “Echoes Of Silence” Video
132
0
Bandgang Lonnie Bands “Where Is Marshall” Video
172
0
Gucci Mane “Love Live Dolph ” Video
437
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

YK Osiris’ Phone Number Leaks After Losing $325K Earring
9th Wonder’s Artist Reuban Vincent Signs To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation
Bobby Shmurda Speaks On How He Addressed His Sex Addiction