Cardi B Appears To Be Open To Lil Tjay Collab

Say what you will about Lil Tjay but he’s only leveled up since jumping into the game. The rapper’s already secured collabs with major names like Lil Wayne and J. Cole, and 2021’s Destined 2 Win included “Run It Up” ft. Moneybagg Yo and Offset. It looks like Tjay is looking to get a verse from the wife of the Migos member. Tjay took to Twitter where he accused Cardi B of ducking his requests to collaborate, and extended another invite to hop on a track.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

“I ain’t gon lie @iamcardib [what’s the word] we the 2 hottest in the city rn,” he wrote. “idk it feel like u ducking or sum.”

Cardi, never one to duck, instantly replied to the request, asking that he “send some.”

“Say less,” he wrote in response before expressing his excitement in a subsequent tweet. “Lol it’s litt BINGG BONGGG!” He wrote.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is still breaking records and setting standards ahead of her sophomore album. Last week, Cardi B received her third diamond record for the success of “I Like That” off of Invasion Of Privacy. Though it’s been nearly four years since the release of her debut album, she recently revealed that it will be coming out in 2022. Maybe we could expect that Tjay collab then?

Check out Cardi B and Lil Tjay‘s exchange below.