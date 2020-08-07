Cardi B Breaks Down “WAP,” Megan Thee Stallion, & X-Rated Bars

Following the release of her brand new single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B appears to be kicking up a press run of sorts — which happened to include a conversation with The Breakfast Club. Clearly beaming from the early success of her comeback banger, Cardi opens by dishing on her quarantine lifestyle, which allowed her to focus in the studio on a daily basis.

“There was nothing to do but think, think, think,” she reflects, explaining that her busy schedule made it difficult to spend extended hours in the booth. “But throughout the whole pandemic, I didn’t have nowhere to be but the studio. But then sometimes I got a little sad. This shit is sad, man.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

She also reveals how she ultimately ended up linking with Megan Thee Stallion, a connection that occurred after their respective stylists hung out. “[My stylist] was like you have to link up, I know you see the comments all the time, the people would love a song with y’all,” she explains. “I told him, you know I’m just shy. Especially when it comes to girls, I don’t know why. Maybe that’s how I am. But they made it happen, we linked up and had girly conversations. It was mad fucking funny. After that we started sending records to each other, and she heard “WAP” and loved it. As soon as I got her vocals, I was like AWWW SHIT. This shit is fire! I loved it.”

“It took me a long time to try to replace the dirty words,” she admits, alluding to the “Wet And Gushy” clean version that’s quickly gaining notoriety. “It’s just too nasty.” Eventually, Charlamagne asks whether her being a newfound mother has changed her perspective on writing x-rated material. “No,” says Cardi. “I think as a mom I would be pushing it if I ever did something like porn. I already did put my whole body, I already have a lot of explanations to do to my kid when she’s eighteen. This is my job, girl. I already did so many songs talking about pussy-this, pussy-that.” She does, however, concede that she might wait until Kulture is older before allowing her those “WAP” listening privileges.

Check out the full interview below, and check out the elaborate and highly NSFW “WAP” video right here.