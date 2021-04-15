Cardi B Calls Out “Blue Check Republicans” Who Are Silent About Police Brutality

Her relationship with many figures in the Republican party remains contentious, but Cardi B was hoping to chat with one of them about what has recently been going on in the news. As the Derek Chauvin trial has been moving forward, activists have taken to social media to highlight two cases that have taken America by storm. In Minnesota, not far from the courthouse where Chauvin faces murder charges for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter. Investigators claim she mistook her gun for a Taser.

Simultaneously, news about Caron Nazario, a second lieutenant in the Army, being harrassed and maced by an officer in Virginia gained steam after bodycam footage of the incident went viral. Cardi wanted to know where the “blue check Republicans” who regularly harass her about her racy image were. In a video she shared on Twitter, Cardi called out the political party.

“This past week, we have seen an American lieutenant that served this country get treated like a f*ckin’ dog by cops,” said the rapper. “Got maced, got thrown to the floor. Mind you, this man served this country—over some fcking license plates that these motherf*ckas couldn’t see, temporary license plates.”

“We have seen a young man get killed by a cop, unarmed, and the excuse was the cop that had been on duty for 20-plus years mistakes a gun for a Taser. And my thing is, where the f*ck are you Twitter blue check Republicans at? Y’all are the loudest in this motherf*ckin’ app. Y’all not saying nothin’. Y’all not complainin’. Y’all blame everything with what’s wrong in America beside the police. Y’all have been very silent. What’s going on?”

In the caption, she added, “Ya been real quit .Twitter Blue check Republicans are a f*ckin joke .I don’t ever want to see yaa ranting on celebrities,athletes until yall address what’s REALLY WRONG IN AMERICA !” Watch her clip below.