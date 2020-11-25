Rap Basement

Cardi B Calls Out Wiz Khalifa For Responding To Twitter User’s Diss

Posted By on November 24, 2020

A social media tried to diss Cardi by mentioning Nicki, and she didn’t appreciate Wiz adding his commentary. Wiz later cleared up confusion.

Grammy Award season is always controversial, especially in the days immediately following the announcement of nominations. Today (November 24) we received the coveted list of artists who may or may not take home a trophy in just a few months, and it’s caused quite a stir. An exchange on Twitter caused Cardi B to come with her claws out after Wiz Khalifa responded to a user who attempted to diss the Invasion of Privacy rapper by mentioning Nicki Minaj‘s losses. 

A person tweeted that Cardi B winning a Grammy award while Nicki Minaj didn’t “is the biggest proof that they don’t know a sh*t bout music.” Wiz Khalifa retweeted the message and added, “Most self made artists have this problem.” Cardi thought the rapper was taking a dig at her win so she decided to respond.

“I don’t understand why n*ggas entertain tweets that pit successful women against each other?” she wrote. “Ya not tired of that? Specially when ya was rooting hard when a b*tch was at the bottom.” Then, she shared a screenshot of a DM Wiz allegedly sent her back in 2016. The rapper encouraged her and wrote “your doing a great job and the way you address things is admirable. Keep your light shining and don’t let others take it.”

Wiz came back and replied, “Damn that wuz good advice. I still support u. Nothings changed. Your self made in my book as well.” A fan told him that he shouldn’t further address the drama because not everything needs his attention. “I just don’t want a Cardi/ Wiz war goin on for no reason,” said Wiz.

Via HNHH

