Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Take It From A G”
106
0
Cardi B Channels The Power Of Medusa In Sultry Halloween Costume
251
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1178
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1072
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Channels The Power Of Medusa In Sultry Halloween Costume

Posted By on October 31, 2020

Don’t look into her eyes.

Halloween is here, which means all of your favorite celebrities are taking to social media to flex their top tier level makeup and design teams. Cardi B did provide the world with a gorgeous rendition of Poison Ivy last year, and in 2020 she takes it up a notch to capture the energy of another femme fatale. 

Cardi B found a way to transform herself into Medusa, the formidable Greek gorgon that turns men to stone with one look in her eyes. Half serpent, half woman, Medusa is not to be played with. Cardi recreated the snake-filled hair with what looks like a mix of tiny moldings of serpents and special effects. Her torso and hips are clad in a golden bikini reminiscent of Princess Leia in The Return Of The Jedi. However, her thighs and legs are wrapped around a dress that becomes a snake’s tail with the help of some special effects and careful lighting. The entire ensemble looks amazing. Cardi is laid out on a red platform that looks like it’s made from blood. Is this one of the best celebrity costumes you have seen this year or nah? Let us know what you think in the comment section below. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Take It From A G”
106 525 8
0
Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk & Kevin Gates Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
251 525 19
0

Recent Stories

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Take It From A G”
106
0
Cardi B Channels The Power Of Medusa In Sultry Halloween Costume
251
0
Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk & Kevin Gates Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
251
0
Stream Our Official “Halloween 2020” Playlist Right Here
251
0
Lil Nas X Is Nicki Minaj For Halloween In Jaw-Dropping “Super Bass” Costume
569
0
More News

Trending Songs

Stalley Feat. Trippie Redd Multimillion Dollar Man
119
0
Queen Naija Feat. Lucky Daye Dream
93
0
WizKid Feat. Burna Boy Ginger
106
0
Eric Bellinger Solo'n
106
0
Sheek Louch Feat. Dave East Clear My Mind
132
0
Jay Gwuapo Feat. Pop Smoke Black Mask
93
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Yo Gotti For Me
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Internet Money Showcase Their Sprawling Mansion On HNHH’s “How I’m Living”
106
0
City Girls Feat. Lil Baby “Flewed Out ” Video
238
1
Black Blues
119
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Snoop Dogg Announces New Album “Take It From A G”
Cardi B Channels The Power Of Medusa In Sultry Halloween Costume
Freddie Gibbs, Lil Durk & Kevin Gates Dominate This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist