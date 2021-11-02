Rap Basement

Cardi B, City Girls, Latto Lead Halle Berry’s “Bruised” Soundtrack

Posted By on November 2, 2021

Halle Berry taps in with the rap’s leading ladies for Netflix’s “Bruised” soundtrack.

Halloween weekend had plenty of Catwoman cosplay dominating the ‘Gram but none for visible than Saweetie. The Bay Area woman paid homage to Halle Berry’s Catwoman with a hilarious video that included Berry herself. In the background, though, Saweetie previewed some new music that was quickly overlooked due to Halle Berry’s cameo. However, it was a subtle teaser for the soundtrack of Halle Berry’s new film, Bruised.


 Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Per Variety, Halle Berry tapped in with rap’s leading ladies the soundtrack of her forthcoming Netflix film. The soundtrack will be released through Warner Records and include Saweetie, along with Cardi B, an executive producer on the film, Latto, and City Girls. In a statement for the soundtrack, Halle Berry expressed her excitement for H.E.R.’s song to be released.

“I can’t wait to show it,” Berry told Variety. “I have to tell you, one of the things I’m most excited about is the title song that H.E.R. sang… and she killed it. So I can’t wait to share with everyone and am super excited.”

City Girls’ “Scared” and H.E.R.’s “Automatic Woman” are described as being prominent in the film. City Girls’ contribution to the soundtrack will serve as the lead single and drop on Friday, Nov. 5th. 

“SURPRISE! Can’t wait for the world to finally experience my dream come true – the first all female Hip-hop project, the music of Bruised,” Berry captioned a post on IG. 

Other contributions to the soundtrack will come from Young M.A., Flo Milli, Rapsody, Baby Tate, and Dream Doll, among others. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

