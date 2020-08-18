Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
106
0
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
940
0
Tory Lanez The VVS Capsule (EP)
688
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans

Posted By on August 18, 2020

Cardi B finds herself perplexed after her sexually charged single “WAP” lands a placement in a “MAGA” boat party advertisement.

Cardi B‘s brand new single “WAP,” an acronym for “Wet Ass Pussy,” has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon. In fact, it’s already drawing divisive responses on both ends of the spectrum, to the point where the ensuing arguments have extended beyond the song itself. Many conservative pundits wasted little time in decrying the track’s bawdy lyrical content, fearing the ramifications such frivolity might have on the impressionable youth. On the other hand, the opposing side has wasted little time in elevating “WAP” onto a pedestal, treating it as a triumphant turning point in progressive culture. Suffice it to say, the track is as controversial as it is catchy.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

No stranger to controversy, Cardi B has grown used to blocking out the noise — yet given how many prominent Republicans spoke out against the track, she found herself pulled into the discourse all the same. And today, Cardi decided to go on the attack upon discovering her song being used as the backdrop for a full-fledged, Trump-centric “MAGA Boat Party.”

“Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?” she writes, sharing a video clip of the event. “Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ….I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining.” Given how Cardi has been moving to integrate herself as a periphery ally of the Democratic party, recently connecting with Joe Biden for a one-on-one interview, it’s likely that her latest jab at the opposition will delight those scoffing at the pearl-clutching. Yet as some fans pointed out, her music is enjoyed by all walks of life and political alignments, though she wouldn’t be the first artist to draw a line in the sand where Trump is concerned. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
106 525 8
0
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
106
0
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
119
0
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview
119
0
Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion With Custom Birkin Bag To Celebrate “WAP” Success
93
0
Lil Durk Addresses Rumors That His “Rat” Lyric Was About 6ix9ine
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Travis Scott Feat. Big Sean & The 1975 Don't Play
53
0
Rich Brian Don't Care
79
0
Chika My Power
172
0
G Perico & Girl Talk Toolie
146
0
K Shiday & Enchanting Feat. Gucci Mane, Key Glock & Big Scarr No Luv
159
0
Fredo Daily Duppy Freestyle
199
0
Lil Reese Feat. Kevin Gates They Don't F*ck With You
132
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Machine Gun Kelly “Concert For Aliens” Video
278
0
Summer Walker Feat. NO1-NOAH “White Tee” Video
172
0
Polo G “Martin & Gina” Video
225
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” Goes Platinum
Cardi B Confused By “WAP”-Loving Republicans
Travis Scott Confirms Kid Cudi Collab Album In GQ Interview