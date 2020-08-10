Rap Basement

Cardi B Defends Kylie Jenner’s “WAP” Video Cameo In Deleted Tweets

Posted By on August 10, 2020

Cardi B explains why she included Kylie Jenner in her “WAP” music video as criticism roars.

Cardi B doesn’t want to hear any criticism regarding Kylie Jenner’s inclusion in her extremely popular new music video with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP.”

The song has been racking up views over the weekend following its release on Friday and people continue to voice their frustration as to why Kylie Jenner is included in it. She can see seen strutting down the hallway in the female empowerment anthem’s official video. While the appearance was hinted at beforehand, people still went crazy on social media asking why Kylie was called to make a cameo. A petition was even created to have her edited out and replaced with somebody like Saweetie, Flo Milli, or another buzzing female rapper.

Well, Cardi B has heard the criticism but she’s not backing down, explaining why she gave Kylie a call in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi’s] bday party,’ wrote the 27-year-old rapper in a now-vanished post. 

She went on to note that Travis Scott and Offset, the respective fathers of their children, are very close too. In addition, Kris Jenner has apparently been giving Cardi some business advice, which gave Cardi even more incentive to bring Kylie to her world.

Do you still think Kylie should be removed from the video?

[via]

Via HNHH

