Cardi B Delivers NSFW Response When Asked About New Album

Ever since releasing her debut project back in 2018, many have been waiting for Cardi B to deliver a follow-up to Invasion of Privacy. While she has released singles over the course of the past few years, there has been very little talk about a new album, which has led to a lot of anticipation and speculation from fans. In fact, Cardi B is always being bombarded by fans on Twitter, who constantly want some new updates on the project.

This very scenario played out this afternoon although this time around, Cardi opted to clap back at the fan in a pretty hilarious fashion. When asked “where is the new album,” Cardi immediately hit back with an NSFW response, saying “inside my pussy.”

Cardi’s response elicited an immediate reaction from her fans, who much like the original commenter, just want her to release an album. At this point, however, it is clear that the artist is taking her time with her work and that she wants to release the best project possible to justify a large amount of time between releases.

Regardless, we will always be sure to keep you updated on the latest news pertaining to a new Cardi B project, so keep it locked to HNHH for further information.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures