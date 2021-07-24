Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Denies She Was “Queer-Baiting” In “Wild Side” Visual With Normani

Posted By on July 23, 2021

After “Rolling Stone” made “queer-baiting” claims about the pair, Cardi clapped back and once again stated she’s openly bisexual.

The steamy music video for “Wild Side” has been on heavy rotation for Cardi B and Normani fans, but an article by Rolling Stone suggested that the pair of artists were “queer-baiting.” The publication mentioned other artists like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande who have been accused of performing actions or using imagery that would entice LGBTQIA+ audiences, and because Normani and Cardi were getting close in their “Wild Side” visual, their names were added to the list.

“Most recently, Normani was criticized on Instagram by a user and accused of something similar, which was later shared across Twitter,” Rolling Stone reported. “In her recent video for her song ‘Wild Side,’ featuring Cardi B, the two are pictured naked and gyrating against one another.”

Cardi B, Bisexual
Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images

After the outlet tweeted a link to their article, Cardi quickly clapped back. “Uuummmm @RollingStone queer baiting? You do know we was trying to hide a whole baby bump right ?” she wrote. “Also I’m married to a man but I have express soo much about my bisexuality and my experiences wit girls .All of a sudden ‘queer baiting’ is the new word & people use it to the ground !”

The rapper also expressed a dislike for the term because she claims it almost forces people to out themselves. “I don’t like this new ‘queer baiting’ word,” Cardi added. “I feel like it pressure artist to talk about their sexuality or their experiences that they don’t feel comfortable speaking about.If a artist kiss a girl on a video does that means she gotta show videos & text wit wit other women?”

Rolling Stone hasn’t responded to Cardi’s tweets, but you can check out the exchange below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud