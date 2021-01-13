Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others

The rapper is disclosing the hefty sticker price on a number of her music videos.
Cardi B is known for having rather grandiose visuals for her latest efforts, often boosting the overall success of the single itself. With this golden formula, the 28-year-old’s music videos are quintessential to her career. Cardi took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to discuss the budget for a number of her flashy videos, surprising fans with the amount allotted per video.
Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars,” she blurted on her notoriously testy Twitter account. “I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.” When a fan suggested that the budget was a little expensive, Cardi confessed that the music video for her hit single “WAP” with Megan thee Stallion and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars were closer to a million each.