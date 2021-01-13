Rap Basement

Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others

Posted By on January 13, 2021

The rapper is disclosing the hefty sticker price on a number of her music videos.

Cardi B is known for having rather grandiose visuals for her latest efforts, often boosting the overall success of the single itself. With this golden formula, the 28-year-old’s music videos are quintessential to her career. Cardi took to Twitter early Wednesday morning to discuss the budget for a number of her flashy videos, surprising fans with the amount allotted per video


Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars,” she blurted on her notoriously testy Twitter account. “I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.” When a fan suggested that the budget was a little expensive, Cardi confessed that the music video for her hit single “WAP” with Megan thee Stallion and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars were closer to a million each. 

“Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M!” she penned. She then went on to give the cost of the video for “Be Careful,” which was $200k, and “Bartier Cardi,” which cost around $150k. Cardi wasn’t always a six-figure creative budget artist, admitting that on some of her earlier videos like “Lick,” with Offset, she had to front a bit of the cost because she only received $15,000 from her label. “I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget,” she wrote.   

She also shared some funny–and some x-rated, details about shooting the videos for a couple of other songs like “La Modelo” with Ozuna and “I Like It.” Check out some more of the tweets below. 

Via HNHH

