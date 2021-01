Cardi B Discloses Million Dollar Budget For The “WAP” Video And Others

“Fun fact : Bodak yellow music video cost me 15 thousand dollars,” she blurted on her notoriously testy Twitter account . “I was in Dubai and I said ….I gotta fly picture (videographer) out here …BOOM BOOM BANG ! Ya know the rest.” When a fan suggested that the budget was a little expensive, Cardi confessed that the music video for her hit single “WAP” with Megan thee Stallion and “Please Me” with Bruno Mars were closer to a million each.

“Naaaa honey ….Money cost 400K ,Please me Cost 900K ,Wap Cost a M!” she penned. She then went on to give the cost of the video for “Be Careful,” which was $200k, and “Bartier Cardi,” which cost around $150k. Cardi wasn’t always a six-figure creative budget artist , admitting that on some of her earlier videos like “Lick,” with Offset , she had to front a bit of the cost because she only received $15,000 from her label. “I think like 15K .Offset had a 40K wardrobe fee for videos so I had to pay it out my pocket cause I didn’t wanna look like a small artist with a tiny ass music video budget,” she wrote.