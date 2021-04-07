Cardi B Doesn’t Feel Like She Needs To Endorse New Women In Rap

Cardi B is the latest cover star of XXL Magazine, divulging on her next album’s sound, her thoughts on the current crop of women in rap, and much more. During the interview, she spoke about how she has historically supported women that have been elevating in hip-hop, including the City Girls, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, Sukihana, and others. Cardi has extended her platform to a number of rising women in rap, giving them advice and showcasing them to a larger extent. While she loves doing it, her co-sign is not guaranteed.

“If I like you, I’m gonna endorse you. If I like your music, I’m gonna tell you that I like your music,” said Cardi B when asked if she feels like she needs to co-sign the rising women in rap. “I’m not in no catty sh*t, but it’s like at the end of the day, it is what it is. Like, this could get a little bit catty. So, it’s like, I don’t want to feel like I have a responsibility to look out for the girls and coddle the girls and this and that. I feel like nobody did it for me, so it’s like, I don’t have to do it for you.” However, if you show me love, I’m going to show you love, and I’m gonna show you respect. Like, if you compliment me, I’ma compliment you. If you show love to my projects, I’m gonna show love to your projects. If sometimes, I see that you’re getting dragged on social media, like, I will want to give you advice like, ‘Girl, just don’t say nothing. Don’t worry about it. Sh*t’s gonna pass. Yo, you know what? Do this so people could stop saying that about you.’ I’m a person that likes to give advice, but I’m not gonna give advice to just anybody because they’re a female. Like, at the end of the day, I came from a female industry. I came from the strip club. And I’m from New York. The women are just crazy two-faced.”

She goes on to say that she won’t support someone just for being a woman, but if they’re showing love, she won’t hesitate to try and help where she can.

“I don’t have to look out for you just because you’re a woman. I’m going to respect you. As long as you show me respect,” added Cardi. “And if you ever ask me for advice, if you ever ask anything from me, I’m gonna give it to you. I’m gonna talk to you like a sister. When I met the City Girls, I didn’t know them at all. I told them like, ‘Y’all gotta keep working. Y’all gotta keep doing this. Y’all gotta keep doing that.’ And that’s exactly what they did. And they big artists. They’re really popular. That’s just advice that I would tell any woman. However, I don’t feel like I gotta embrace everybody ’cause you might embrace a b*tch, and then next thing you know, you find out the b*tch don’t even f*cking like you. I don’t gotta have beef with somebody ’cause I’m not into beef. I hate beef. I’m not a petty person. I’m not a person that could go back and forth. I’m not none of that, ’cause I like to fight.”

What do you think about Cardi’s latest comments about women in rap?

[via]