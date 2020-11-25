Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
79
0
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump’s Trump Support To Being A “House N*gga”
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1548
5
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
913
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammys Consideration

Posted By on November 25, 2020

The rapper explained how her next album influenced her decision.

It was a track that reached so far into pop culture sensationalism that Jack Black donned Speedos and completed its viral dance while being hosed with water, so it came as a surprise to hear that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” didn’t receive a Grammy nomination. The explicit No. 1 hit song made major waves across the globe as it became a viral sensation that people couldn’t get enough of, but Cardi clarified that the track wasn’t nominated for a Grammy because she didn’t submit the single to The Recording Academy.

Yesterday (November 24), someone accused Cardi of buying her last Grammy award so she got on Instagram Live to defend her accomplishment. “Stop playing with me. But um, like I said, I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve. If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year. I didn’t submitted it. I didn’t submitted it.”

Cardi added that she’s not interested in being considered for awards—at least not before her next project is complete. “I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it just means something and I worked on it a lot,” said the rapper. “I’ve been working on it for almost two years.”

“Some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine,” she continued. “I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this sh*t constantly, constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.” Watch Cardi B speak on her music career below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
79 525 6
0
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump’s Trump Support To Being A “House N*gga”
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
79
0
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump’s Trump Support To Being A “House N*gga”
93
0
Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammys Consideration
79
0
Lil Wayne’s “No Ceilings 3” Has The Fans Excited
132
0
Young Nudy Teases New Project “Dr. Evil”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

42 Dugg Free Me
106
0
Chuck Inglish & Ye Ali Driver
106
0
Young Scooter & Zaytoven Feat. 2 Chainz & Rick Ross Dope Boyz & Trap Godz
199
0
Saba So and So
132
0
Saba Feat. tobi lou Areyoudown? Pt. 2
106
0
Tinashe God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
132
0
Baby Grizzley Feat. Tee Grizzley Twin Grizzlies
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” Video
40
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone “Spicy” Video
106
0
2 Chainz “Southside Hov” Video
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jennifer Lopez Takes It All Off In Nude Cover Art For “In The Morning”
Boosie Badazz Compares Lil Pump’s Trump Support To Being A “House N*gga”
Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammys Consideration