Cardi B Explains Why She Didn’t Submit “WAP” For Grammys Consideration

It was a track that reached so far into pop culture sensationalism that Jack Black donned Speedos and completed its viral dance while being hosed with water, so it came as a surprise to hear that Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” didn’t receive a Grammy nomination. The explicit No. 1 hit song made major waves across the globe as it became a viral sensation that people couldn’t get enough of, but Cardi clarified that the track wasn’t nominated for a Grammy because she didn’t submit the single to The Recording Academy.

Yesterday (November 24), someone accused Cardi of buying her last Grammy award so she got on Instagram Live to defend her accomplishment. “Stop playing with me. But um, like I said, I’m never pressed for a Grammy, but y’all are not gonna take away something that I know that I worked my ass off that I deserve. If I was pressed for a Grammy I would have submitted ‘WAP’ for this year. I didn’t submitted it. I didn’t submitted it.”

Cardi added that she’s not interested in being considered for awards—at least not before her next project is complete. “I didn’t want to be submitted to award shows until I put out my album because I think my album is so good, and it just means something and I worked on it a lot,” said the rapper. “I’ve been working on it for almost two years.”

“Some songs are just so emotional to me because I did them during quarantine,” she continued. “I’m not pressed or nothing, I’m not gonna keep doing this sh*t constantly, constantly because y’all are upset. Y’all cannot take my success.” Watch Cardi B speak on her music career below.