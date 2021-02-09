Rap Basement

Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn't Have Babysitters For Kulture: "I Can't Trust People"
Kodak Black Offers To Pay College Tuition For Slain FBI Agents’ Kids: Report
Doc D Planetory Destruction
Wiz Khalifa
Cardi B Explains Why She Doesn’t Have Babysitters For Kulture: “I Can’t Trust People”

Posted By on February 8, 2021

She’s been working hard in the studio as she crafts her forthcoming album, but Cardi can’t bring herself to hire help.

Even during quarantine, Cardi B was hard at work. The rapper was expected to release her anticipated sophomore album in 2020, but after the world was hit with a global pandemic, her plans were placed on pause. We did receive her No. 1 hit single “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and she appeared in a feature or two, but the rollout for her project was delayed—that is until Cardi dropped her track “Up.”

Cardi B, Kulture, Offset, Babysitters
Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

The buzz around the catchy single is rooted in accusations of plagiarism—allegations that Cardi B has come forward to deny. She recently caught up with Zane Lowe for Apple Music’s New Beginnings where she spoke about her new single and working at her career while being a mother who doesn’t rely on a nanny or babysitter.

“You’ve got to balance it out,” Cardi said of parenthood and her music career. “It’s just been so hard because when I’ll be in the studio, I’ll just be like, ‘I just want to go home with my kid. I just want to go home with my kid.’” She added, “These past months … like, the music video for the song (‘Up’), I was doing rehearsals. I was doing Zoom, every meeting, because these music videos, I take that sh*t to f*cking heart. Like, it has to be perfect. It’s got to be amazing.”

“I sent my daughter to New York for two weeks and I was just to the point that I was just crying,” said Cardi. “I’m like, ‘I’ve got to get my kid.’ It’s really complicated. You know what I’m saying? I don’t have a babysitter and I don’t want to be flying out my mom, because of COVID.” The rapper admitted that when she pregnant, she thought she would just hire someone to help care for Kulture while she was working, but “once we had a baby, it’s like your mindset changed.”

Cardi added that both her mother and husband Offset are “old-school” and don’t want outside caregivers around. “It’s like, ‘I don’t want to have a babysitter. I’m scared. I don’t want nobody taking my kid nowhere. I don’t want nobody touching my kid.’ Like, I can’t trust people.” Check out a few snapshots of Cardi and Kulture below.

[via]
Via HNHH

