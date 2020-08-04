Cardi B Fans Crash Website After She Announces Autographed Copies Of “WAP” Vinyls

Her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion isn’t even out yet and it’s already causing havoc. On Monday (August 3), Cardi B shared her big announcement she promised over the weekend. She and Megan Thee Stallion will be dropping their joint single “WAP” this Friday (August 7), and following the news, Cardi tweeted to her followers that they needed to make their way to her website.

There, fans found that “WAP” items were already for sale, including autographed vinyls from Cardi B. “Limited Edition Pre Order available now. All signed by Me!!! Link in bio,” she wrote. Bio link (http://store.cardib.com) ….I will be signing some on live soon.Asoon as I get a vagina pen.GO NOW!” The response was so overwhelming that for a moment, Cardi’s site crashed. She reappeared on social media to let fans know that her team was working overtime to get everything back up and running.

“Hey guys yes my website crash cause of ALL YA LOVES !Im so overwhelmed and excited with all the love .Please stay on the website we workin on it !!All the vinyls will be sign !” she wrote in the caption of a video message to her fans. Check out her tweets below and let us know if you’re looking forward to this collab.