Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion With Custom Birkin Bag To Celebrate “WAP” Success

Posted By on August 18, 2020

The bag was painted all over and even had a handwritten message from Cardi on the bottom.

When your song debuts at No. 1 on the charts, it’s only fitting that you celebrate. Some people party, others take vacations, and few splurge on some luxury items. At the moment, it’s difficult to scroll through timelines of any social media platform and not hear Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song “WAP.” The track is already Certified Gold and topped the charts, so Cardi wanted to show Megan a little love by buying her something nice to celebrate their recent success.

Megan Thee Stallion posted a video to Instagram that showed her unboxing Cardi’ surprise gift. The Hermès box was a give away that there was most likely a Birkin bag inside, but still, Megan was excited to see the custom design. There was a white tiger on one side with a painted portrait of Megan and on the other a Houston skyline. On the bottom of the bag, Cardi wrote, “Thank you Meg, really appreciate you!”

In the caption, Megan added, “My manager just walked in and said cardi sent you something not the birkinnnnnnnn thank you frennn omg I can’t believe you I wonder what I’m gonna get her @iamcardib.” Check out the painted Birkin below and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

