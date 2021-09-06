Rap Basement

Cardi B Gives Birth To Second Child, Shares Photos With Offset

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their second child into the world!

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who welcomed their second child into the world last week.

Announcing on Monday that their baby was born on September 4, 2021, Cardi B and Offset posted a picture from the hospital, embracing their little one after they were born. The loving couple has given birth to a baby right in the middle of Virgo season, and artists have been rushing to share their congratulatory messages to the married couple.


Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

Cardi B kept much of her pregnancy a secret from her fans, until June, when she stepped out during the BET Awards and announced that she was expecting her second child. For Offset, this is his second baby with Cardi, and his fifth child overall.

Cardi and Offset have not revealed the sex of their child, nor have they shared their name. The world will be waiting intently to find out that information in the coming days. Of course, we’re also waiting for more pictures of them together, as well as a snap of Kulture with her new sibling.


Gotham/Getty Images

Check out the first photo of Cardi and Offset with their little one, and send them some love in the comments. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Via HNHH

