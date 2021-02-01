Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Cardi B Has A Huge Announcement Coming Today

Posted By on February 1, 2021

What could be happening in Cardi’s world?

Cardi B made an announcement on Sunday night… telling fans that she’ll be making an announcement on Monday. When you need to announce your upcoming announcement, you know that something big is coming.

The superstar Bronx-based rapper took to her social media channels to tease something major, telling fans, “I got an announcement to make tomorrow, bye!” In the video, she wears a stunning denim coat, a matching bra set, Christian Dior accessories, and some calf-high Timberland boots. She’ll always be a New Yorker.

It’s been a while since Cardi B released new music. Her last single, “WAP”, ended up becoming one of her biggest songs ever, sparking political debates and hitting the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Because of its extreme raunchiness, it gained immediate attention and pushed Cardi to yet another plaque. Could she be preparing her official follow-up record? Or is this announcement even bigger? Does she have an album planned?

So far, there have not been many high-profile album releases this year, so Cardi’s announcement would clearly be met with open ears. 

What do you think she’s teasing? Stay tuned because her announcement is coming today!

Recently, the rapper made the news for calling out a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened somebody who held someone hostage in her home state before robbing them and threatening them with a gun. She offered a $10,000 reward for any information on the man.

Via HNHH

