Cardi B, Juice WRLD, Future & Lil Uzi Vert Run This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist

Posted By on August 8, 2020

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” and Juice WRLD & The Weeknd’s “Smile” highlight this week’s “Fire Emoji” playlist. Plus, new cuts from Lil Keed, NBA Youngboy, Freddie Gibbs & more.

August is a good month than any to drop some new music and this week has been fruitful in big releases. And like we do every week with our Fire Emoji playlist, we’re here to highlight some of the joints that you’ve had on repeat as well as a few others that may have missed your radar. 

Cardi B‘s been relatively quiet for the majority of the year but she made a massive return on Thursday night with the release of “WAP” ft. Megan Thee Stallion. We also got a new posthumous cut from Juice WRLD just weeks after the release of Legends Never Die. Initially teased by Lil Bibby last month, Juice WRLD’s collaboration with The Weeknd, “Smile” hit DSPs this week. 

Though a week removed form its release, both Future and Lil Uzi Vert collaborations were necessary additions for this week’s Fire Emoji. We also included some new tracks off of Lil Keed‘s Trapped On Cleveland 3 and DaBaby‘s Blame It On Baby deluxe. 

Additionally, we got some new heat from IDK, JID and Kenny Mason, as well as Doja Cat, Machinehead & Freddie Gibbs, Young Dolph, and NBA Youngboy. Check out this week’s Fire Emoji playlist below. 

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow R&B SEASON on Spotify.

Follow our Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.

